County treasurer-tax collector to accept penalty cancellation requests in response to coronavirus

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office announced that it understands and shares the public’s concern about the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many taxpayers have asked if the county can postpone the April 10 tax deadline; however, state law governs when property taxes are due and payable. The second installment of property taxes is still due no later than April 10.

For those who are directly impacted by the coronavirus and are unable to pay on time, they can file a penalty cancellation request. All such requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis after April 10. The request will require documentation of how the taxpayer was impacted by the virus that interfered with their ability to deliver the payment by April 10, such as hospitalization. Requests will be approved as allowed by law.

“San Diegans have stepped up to pay what they owe when they owe it, putting us above a 99% collection rate for the last five years,” Dan McAllister, treasurer-tax collector for San Diego County, said. “We hope they will do the same this year. We are all in this together. We suggest the public stays home, stays safe and pays online at sdttc.com with free e-check.”

Critical county, school and local city financial obligations are dependent on property taxes. They fund essential public services, including coronavirus response.

All treasurer-tax collector branches are closed to the public, but essential staff is still at work to answer calls, respond to emails and process payments. No cash payments will be accepted, but those who must pay in cash can obtain a cashier’s check or money order and mail their payment on or before the delinquent date to 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162, San Diego, CA 92101. Drop boxes will still be available outside all treasurer-tax collector branches for those who must drop off a check payment.

Residents should stay up-to-date on ways to stay healthy, current closures, and the county’s coronavirus response at https://www.coronavirus-sd.com.

Submitted by San Diego County.