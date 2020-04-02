Preserves remain open so visitors can get some exercise

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Land Conservancy Preserves remain open to the public at this time. When using the trails during this state of emergency, visitors are asked to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines including:

hike only with members of a household

keep 6 feet of distance with others

do not congregate in groups

Also, as always, practice "Leave No Trace:"

stay on trails

do not litter

Village News/Shane Gibson The boardwalk is a trademark feature of Los Jilgueros Preserve in Fallbrook.

keep dogs on leash

do not pick flowers

A dramatic increase in usage of Fallbrook Land Conservancy trails has been seen during this time, which means the staff is working harder than ever to make sure the trails and preserves are safe and clean.

Visitors are also asked to consider supporting the conservancy's work by donating at the trailhead drop box, on https://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org/ by going to "More" or by Venmo @FallbrookLandConservancy.

The Fallbrook Land Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and operates thanks to the generosity of members, donors and grants from San Diego County and local charities.

If everyone follows these guidelines, Fallbrook Land Conservancy will be able to keep the preserves open to the public.