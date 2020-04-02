Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

San Diego Blood Bank asks recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

 
Last updated 4/7/2020 at 8:01pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Blood Bank put out a plea today for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma that may help patients fighting the virus.

``Hospitals are reaching out to us on a daily basis for convalescent plasma,'' said David Wellis, CEO of the San Diego Blood Bank. ``If anyone has recovered from the virus, we are calling on them to join us in helping patients in critical condition fight COVID-19.''

Individuals can donate their plasma if they had a confirmed positive laboratory test and no symptoms for the last 28 days. People with a subsequent confirmed negative test can donate after 14 days of symptom resolution. People are encouraged to fill out a form even if they have not yet been tested.

According to county data, 201 previously positive-testing patients have recovered from COVID-19 locally.

To submit contact information to be qualified as a convalescent plasma donor, visit http://www.sandiegobloodbank.org/donateplasma. Donors will also need to meet routine donor screening criteria.

There are other ways to support San Diego Blood Bank during this critical time:

-- Make an appointment for a future donation (3-4 weeks). While supplies are currently stable, blood will be needed throughout the pandemic and beyond. O blood types most needed; and

-- Make a financial donation toward freezer technology that would allow the blood bank to freeze a five- to six-day-supply of type O and rare blood types.

To make an appointment or financial donation, visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org. Donors must be 17 years or older, weigh a minimum of 114 pounds and be in general good health.

 
