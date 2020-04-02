SHERIFF'S LOG

Last updated 4/2/2020 at 3:38pm

March 11

1000 block E. Alvarado St Kidnapping

2000 block Tecalote Dr Petty theft

March 14

2000 block S. Old Highway 395 Grand theft

March 16

3600 block Lake Circle Dr Family disturbance

S. Main Ave @ E. Fig St Indecent exposure

300 block E. Alvarado St Found narcotics

600 block Summit Ave Vehicle vandalism

March 17

400 block S. Ridge Dr Arrest: Possession of narcotics for sale, transport/sale of narcotics, felony resulting in great bodily injury

1100 block Alturas Rd Domestic abuse

32000 block Del Cielo Oeste Vehicle vandalism

300 block E. Alvarado St Arrest: Outstanding felony warrant

1400 block S. Mission Rd Missing person

W. Rainbow Valley Blvd @ Interstate 15 Arrest: Price gouging

600 block Summit Ave Vehicle vandalism

5600 block Jubilee Dr Vehicle theft

March 18

400 block E. Alvarado St Petty theft

1300 block Santa Margarita Dr Petty theft

4600 block Dulin Rd Death

March 19

1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Parole violation

1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Credit fraud

800 block Old Stage Rd Domestic abuse

March 20

300 block W. Clemmens Ln Arrest: Probation violation, evading peace officer

March 21

5700 block Lake Vista Dr Grand theft

3900 block Reche Rd Vehicle theft

1400 block S. Mission Rd Burglary

200 block Pantaneiro Pl Grand theft

March 22

1100 block Old Stage Rd Domestic abuse

N. Old Highway 395 @ Fifth St Driving under the influence

500 block Ammunition Rd Grand theft

5600 block Jubilee Dr Possession of stolen property

March 23

4800 block Pala Rd Burglary

700 block Rainbow Hills Rd Vehicle burglary

1300 block Morningstar Ln Stolen vehicle

4700 block Pala Rd Petty theft

3400 block Laketree Dr Petty theft

March 24

300 block N. Main Ave Missing person

900 block Alturas Rd Vehicle burglary

3300 block Via Altamira Grand theft

100 block W. Aviation Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

200 block S. Main Ave Vandalism

March 25

800 block S. Main Ave Robbery

100 block N. Main Ave Vandalism

200 block E. Aviation Rd Public intoxication

1400 block Alturas Rd Vehicle burglary

March 26

200 block S. Main Ave Vandalism

1100 block S. Mission Rd Vandalism