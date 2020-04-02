SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 4/2/2020 at 3:38pm
March 11
1000 block E. Alvarado St Kidnapping
2000 block Tecalote Dr Petty theft
March 14
2000 block S. Old Highway 395 Grand theft
March 16
3600 block Lake Circle Dr Family disturbance
S. Main Ave @ E. Fig St Indecent exposure
300 block E. Alvarado St Found narcotics
600 block Summit Ave Vehicle vandalism
March 17
400 block S. Ridge Dr Arrest: Possession of narcotics for sale, transport/sale of narcotics, felony resulting in great bodily injury
1100 block Alturas Rd Domestic abuse
32000 block Del Cielo Oeste Vehicle vandalism
300 block E. Alvarado St Arrest: Outstanding felony warrant
1400 block S. Mission Rd Missing person
W. Rainbow Valley Blvd @ Interstate 15 Arrest: Price gouging
600 block Summit Ave Vehicle vandalism
5600 block Jubilee Dr Vehicle theft
March 18
400 block E. Alvarado St Petty theft
1300 block Santa Margarita Dr Petty theft
4600 block Dulin Rd Death
March 19
1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Parole violation
1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Credit fraud
800 block Old Stage Rd Domestic abuse
March 20
300 block W. Clemmens Ln Arrest: Probation violation, evading peace officer
March 21
5700 block Lake Vista Dr Grand theft
3900 block Reche Rd Vehicle theft
1400 block S. Mission Rd Burglary
200 block Pantaneiro Pl Grand theft
March 22
1100 block Old Stage Rd Domestic abuse
N. Old Highway 395 @ Fifth St Driving under the influence
500 block Ammunition Rd Grand theft
5600 block Jubilee Dr Possession of stolen property
March 23
4800 block Pala Rd Burglary
700 block Rainbow Hills Rd Vehicle burglary
1300 block Morningstar Ln Stolen vehicle
4700 block Pala Rd Petty theft
3400 block Laketree Dr Petty theft
March 24
300 block N. Main Ave Missing person
900 block Alturas Rd Vehicle burglary
3300 block Via Altamira Grand theft
100 block W. Aviation Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
200 block S. Main Ave Vandalism
March 25
800 block S. Main Ave Robbery
100 block N. Main Ave Vandalism
200 block E. Aviation Rd Public intoxication
1400 block Alturas Rd Vehicle burglary
March 26
200 block S. Main Ave Vandalism
1100 block S. Mission Rd Vandalism
