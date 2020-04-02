Supervisors defer restaurant permit fees

Some restaurants and other food facilities have been closed completely due to the coronavirus quarantine while the rest are limited to delivery and pickup. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors decided that the restaurants and other food and beverage businesses which are foregoing revenue should be given a deferral for their fee payments to the county.

A 5-0 board of supervisors’ vote March 24 directed the county’s chief administrative officer to defer the date for the payment of health permit fees, plan check fees and late fees to Sept. 1. The chief administrative officer was also...