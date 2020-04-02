Things to do in Fallbrook

TRANSCRIPT

Mario: What's going on everybody my name is Mario here at Readermedia and Village News.Today we're going to be going out into Fallbrook and Bonsall talking to business owners about how they're handling the coronavirus situation, how their businesses are doing and what things have changed for them. So come with me because today we're going to be stopping by Yogurt Palace.

Roxy: I'm Roxy.

Shireen: I'm Shireen and were Yogurt Palace.

Mario: How has the quarantine affected you as a small business?

Shireen: I mean we're a little slower. Not by much because it is cooler so the weather... I honestly can't tell if it's because of the weather or it's because of the quarantine. Customers will come in and support us.

Roxy: Help us out.

Shireen: A lot. We're very blessed for sure.

Roxy: The only thing is that we do close at four because it is slower, you know, because of everything that's going on and then the weather is cold so it just throws it off a little bit.

Mario: Have you changed anything in regards to your sanitization process?

Shireen: Yes, we are bleaching non-stop: tables.. everything. We have sanitize. You wash your hands more than you normally would, which is fine, too. We have wipes and sanitizer for customers. And just bleaching everything which is odd for me because it's always been 'no, you cant smell like bleach' and now it's like bleach everything. And I'm like 'ok'.

Mario: Have you to change what you server at all?

Shireen: We still have the the chicken salad sandwiches, tuna, stuffed avocado and the yogurt. We haven't changed anything.

Mario: When people come in how do you enforce keeping them six feet apart?

Shireen: That's the thing with it being slower the people have been come in already note to do that. So the next person that comes I've haven't had to tell them. Actually further back and the next person will be by the door so we have like two here one there and to by the door and if it's more than ten which it hasn't been then of course we tell them to stand outside.

Roxy: We haven't been to the point where it gets like that where we have to enforce it like that.

Shireen: But we will if we have to. It's not a problem.Not at all. Everybody is pretty good about it

Mario: All right everybody so this is it for today. Thank you for stopping by. Yogurt Palace is open so stop on and by support our local businesses and stay tuned because I will see you in the next episode. See you there.