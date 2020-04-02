UPDATE: Preserves remain open but parking lot is closed

UPDATE: Effective April 4, 2020, the Los Jilgueros- Preserve parking lot will be closed until further notice.

Please be advised that the FLC has been contacted by the Sheriff's Department and informed that vehicles parked with the intent to access ANY preserve may be cited for violation of the health order.

FLC urges you to educate yourself on the most recent health order, which can be found here: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/health-order.html

Specifically, Addendum 1 to the County of San Diego's Health Officer Order states:

All public parks and recreation areas shall comply...Parking lots at such facilities shall be closed and all such facilities shall be accessible only from members of the public within walking distance of the facility. Said facilities shall be used solely for walking, hiking, equestrian or bicycle riding. The public shall not congregate or participate in active sports activities at said facilities.

**please note that FLC preserves are NOT open to equestrian and mountain biking users**

We hope that our FLC family understands that our intent is to maintain safe open spaces for everyone to enjoy.

We hope to see you on the trail once this passes. Stay safe & healthy!

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Land Conservancy Preserves remain open to the public at this time. When using the trails during this state of emergency, visitors are asked to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines including:

hike only with members of a household

keep 6 feet of distance with others

do not congregate in groups

Also, as always, practice "Leave No Trace:"

stay on trails

do not litter

Village News/Shane Gibson photo The boardwalk is a trademark feature of Los Jilgueros Preserve in Fallbrook.

keep dogs on leash

do not pick flowers

A dramatic increase in usage of Fallbrook Land Conservancy trails has been seen during this time, which means the staff is working harder than ever to make sure the trails and preserves are safe and clean.

Visitors are also asked to consider supporting the conservancy's work by donating at the trailhead drop box, on https://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org/ by going to "More" or by Venmo @FallbrookLandConservancy.

The Fallbrook Land Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and operates thanks to the generosity of members, donors and grants from San Diego County and local charities.

If everyone follows these guidelines, Fallbrook Land Conservancy will be able to keep the preserves open to the public.