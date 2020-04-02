Information for workers and businesses

The COVID-19 outbreak is drastically affecting the lives of millions. My offices have received calls from workers, employers, health care professionals and many more seeking information and guidance during this tumultuous time.

As a result, I asked my leadership team to compile a list of resources available to workers, employers and others to help get us through this unexpected public health and financial crisis.

Resources include the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Assistance Program will provide assistance to small businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters facing economic hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic – here’s the link: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

California’s Economic Development Department has a number of programs including unemployment and disability insurance for laid off workers or those facing reduced hours. EDD also provides assistance to businesses helping them stay afloat, retain their trained workforce, and avoid layoffs or closures. For more information, or to file a claim, visit https://edd.ca.gov.

Another resource, the Small Business Development Center, can guide business owners through the process of applying for COVID-19 relief by quickly pointing them to programs that are available from state and federal agencies. More information is available at https://www.californiasbdc.org/covid19.

Since there has also been a lot of confusion over which businesses are “essential” and can remain open, along with public health concerns about preventing the spread of the disease in workplaces, guidance is also provided for specific industries. These include adult and senior care facilities, food and beverage services and health care facilities, to name a few.

You can find more information about these programs and more on my website. The list we’ve developed will be updated as additional information becomes available. Please visit https://ad75.asmrc.org and click on the “Coronavirus Helpful Resources” page.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.