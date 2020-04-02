Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Remember Kenny Rogers

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/2/2020 at 2:02pm



In 1980, after graduating college, I had an accident that left my vocal cords damaged. After much vocal therapy, I was able to talk again but was warned I would always have a rough, coarse rasp in my voice. For someone who was writing songs and singing prolifically, it was devastating news.

Then someone introduced me to the music of Kenny Rogers. That rough masculine voice was an inspiration. I went on to eventually become a worship leader for 10 years, embracing my vocal difference instead of hiding it.

Recently, Kenny went to see Jesus. When I heard the news, the first thing I did was listen to Kenny sings one of the many hymns he loved to embrace. Today, he learned of the role he played in my life. 

Johnnie Achord

http://www.shifus.org

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/02/2020 17:19