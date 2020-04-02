Remember Kenny Rogers

In 1980, after graduating college, I had an accident that left my vocal cords damaged. After much vocal therapy, I was able to talk again but was warned I would always have a rough, coarse rasp in my voice. For someone who was writing songs and singing prolifically, it was devastating news.

Then someone introduced me to the music of Kenny Rogers. That rough masculine voice was an inspiration. I went on to eventually become a worship leader for 10 years, embracing my vocal difference instead of hiding it.

Recently, Kenny went to see Jesus. When I heard the news, the first thing I did was listen to Kenny sings one of the many hymns he loved to embrace. Today, he learned of the role he played in my life.

Johnnie Achord

http://www.shifus.org