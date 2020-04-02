Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Complaint filed for pregnant woman allegedly mistreated by border patrol in CV

 
Last updated 4/8/2020 at 3:40pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An administrative complaint was filed today on behalf of a Guatemalan woman who was allegedly ignored by U.S. Border Patrol officers as she went into labor earlier this year at the Chula Vista Border Patrol station, where she gave birth.

The complaint alleges mistreatment at the hands of Border Patrol agents and calls for an investigation into the circumstances behind the detention of the 27-year-old woman, identified only as "Ana,'' and her family.

Border Patrol officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the complaint filed by the American Civil Liberties...



