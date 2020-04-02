Dozens of social-distancing violators cited in San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Dozens of San Diego-area residents and some local businesses received citations over the weekend for violating government social-distancing requirements designed to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, authorities reported today.

In the city of San Diego, police handed out 16 tickets to individual scofflaws on Saturday and Sunday -- five in Balboa Park and 11 in the Ocean Beach area, including Sunset Cliffs and Robb Field park, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said.

Officers also cited five smoke shops in the city for violating regulations mandating the temporary closure of all but essential businesses, such as pharmacies, food venders and gas stations.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department, for its part, issued 25 tickets over the weekend to people violating the public-health orders by leaving their homes unnecessarily, congregating in large groups or failing to stay at least six feet away from others, according to Supervisor Greg Cox.

"The warnings are over,'' Cox told reporters Sunday. "We're now down to serious business.''

Conversely, the police department in Oceanside, where beaches closed to the public Friday night, began the coronavirus-related prohibition period by giving verbal warnings to offenders, all of whom were cooperative and dispersed when asked to do so, OPD Lt. Aaron Doyle said.

In Carlsbad, two people were given citations over the weekend after refusing to leave a public park, according to Greg Koran, a lieutenant with the coastal city's police department.

The Chula Vista Police Department ticketed no social-distancing violators on Saturday or Sunday, CVPD Lt. Gino Grippo said.