Heavy rain expected in San Diego County, snow possible near mountain peaks

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A cold, slow-moving storm will bring heavy rain to San Diego County today, and a slight chance of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers this morning will grow heavy this afternoon everywhere except desert areas, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said. Showers will linger until Thursday afternoon, but the rainfall will be lighter on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will also be a chance of thunderstorms throughout the county this afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts through Thursday could reach 2.5 inches in coastal areas, 3 inches in the inland valleys, 5 inches in the mountains and 1 inch in the deserts, Miller said.

Snow levels will be around 6,000 feet this morning, then rise to 6,500 feet today before dropping to 5,500 feet on Tuesday, he said. Julian could get trace amounts of snow, while Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna could get 5 inches of frozen white flakes through Thursday.

High temperatures today could reach 64 degrees near the coast, 63 in the western valleys, 58 near the foothills, 55 in the mountains and 73 in the deserts.

The storm is expected to move east out of the region through Friday, then dry weather will return through at least this weekend, Miller said.