More rain expected in San Diego County, snow and thunderstorms possible

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rain will continue to fall throughout San Diego County today and temperatures will be colder, meaning snow is possible in the mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch that will be in effect throughout the county until this evening.

Rain showers are likely throughout the day, but the heaviest rainfall is expected this afternoon along with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the county, forecasters said. These potential thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours at times and cause flooding in low-lying areas.

The wet weather is expected to linger...