San Diego County average gas price drops for 34th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped to its lowest amount since Aug. 17, 2017, today, decreasing 1.6 cents to $2.977.

The average price has dropped 34 consecutive days, decreasing 55.6 cents, including 1.4 cents on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 9.4 cents less than a week ago, 53 cents lower than a month ago and 85.5 cents below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 62.5 cents since the start of the year.

The dropping prices are a result of weakened demand a...