San Diego County average gas price drops under $3

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped today under $3 for the first time since Aug. 28, 2017, decreasing 1.4 cents to $2.993.

The average price has dropped 33 consecutive days, decreasing 54 cents, including two-tenths of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 9.5 cents less than a week ago, 52.2 cents lower than a month ago and 82.1 cents below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 60.9 cents since the start of the year.

The dropping prices are a result of weakened demand as many people heed stay-at-home orders, coupled with the ongoing oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The oil price is the top factor in determining the gasoline price.