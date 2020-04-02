San Diego County average gas price keeps dropping
Last updated 4/6/2020 at 11:18am
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 32nd consecutive day today, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $3.007, its lowest amount since Aug. 30, 2017.
The average price has dropped 52.6 cents in that span, including 1.3 cents on Saturday and 1 cent on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
The average price is 9.3 cents less than a week ago, 51.7 cents lower than a month ago and 76.8 cents below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 59.5 cents since the start of the year....
