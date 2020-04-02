San Diego seals, National Lacross League cancel remainder of regular season

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The National Lacrosse League and its local team, the San Diego Seals, announced today the remainder of the regular season will be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

League officials said they were looking at scenarios to return to play when all stakeholders and health officials deem it possible. There was no timeline given on when decisions will be made. The league suspended regular season play on March 12 due to COVID-19.

"With three weekends left in the regular season and the uncertainty about resumption during that time, we decided it is in the best intere...