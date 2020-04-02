Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Postponement of Tokyo Games means Canett will have to wait for Olympic debut

 
Last updated 4/3/2020 at 4:30am

Village News/Jeff Pack photo

Kayla Canett, left, who was fighting for a spot on the U.S. Women's Rugby 7s Olympic Team was disappointed to find out that Tokyo Games would be postponed until 2021. She's pictured with Lily Durbin, another Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club alumnus, who has appeared for the U.S. National Team, at a recent match in Fallbrook.

Only World War I and World War II have forced the cancellation of the Olympic Games. This year a microscopic virus is forcing the Tokyo Games, which was slated to open July 24, to be postponed until 2021.

If all had gone to plan, 2016 Fallbrook High School graduate Kayla Canett would be continuing to earn her way onto the USA Women's Rugby 7s Olympic Team that was slated to compete in Tokyo.

Canett has spent the past year in the residency program for the team at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista and had a great shot at earning a spot, considering she was participating in the...



