Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warrior mermen nearly perfect against Longhorns

 
Last updated 4/3/2020 at 4:24am



A perfect score at a high school swim meet would be 140 points unless both teams have divers. Fallbrook High School came close to perfection, March 10, in the Warriors’ home meet against Rancho Buena Vista High School, defeating the Longhorns by a 137-25 margin.

“They’re doing really well. The kids are working hard,” Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said.

Each school is allowed three swimmers in each of the eight individual races which provide six team points for first place, four points for second, three points for third, two points for fourth and one point for fifth. A school can e...



Reader Comments
Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

