California nursing students get path to degree amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Thousands of California nursing students left in limbo over the past month by the coronavirus pandemic will have a path toward graduation after state regulators took action late Friday.

Because of the outbreak, hospitals began shutting down hands-on training for medical students — a key requirement for graduation — because of the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

That left up to 10,000 nursing students who were close to graduating without a way to complete their degree requirements and enter the workforce at a time when California is seeking more medical workers...