Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elisabeth Lentulo 

Hartig Lentulo earns NAR's military relocation professional certification

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/13/2020 at 5:59am



FALLBROOK – Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo, broker associate with Broadpoint Properties, BRE# 01904564, has been awarded the nationally recognized military relocation professional certification.

The National Association of Realtors awards the MRP certification to Realtors who help military personnel, veterans and their families find housing that lets them make the best use of their benefits and serves the unique needs of military life.

When military staff and their families relocate, the services of a real estate professional who understands their needs and timetables can make the transfer easier, faster and less stressful. Realtors who earn this certification know to work with active duty military buyers and sellers, as well as veterans.

“Service members may only have a couple of days to view properties and make an offer, and others might be deployed at the time and need someone who can represent them while they’re away. Working with a Realtor who understands the singular complications that arise with military service can help make the home buying process simpler, faster and less stressful,” Tom Salomone, president of National Association of Realtors and broker-owner of Real Estate II Inc. in Coral Springs, Florida, said. “The MRP certification lets homebuyers and sellers know that a Realtor knows the ins and outs of military housing benefits, such as zero-down payment loans, and the specific needs service members and veterans have when searching for their new home.”

The certification provides NAR’s members with resources to accommodate current and former military service members at any stage of their military career and is an approved elective for NAR’s Accredited Buyers Representative designation.

To earn the MRP certification, Realtors must be in good standing with NAR; complete the MRP Certification Core Course; complete a reading providing background information on the military, including acronyms and understanding military culture and complete two webinars.

For more information about the MRP certification, visit https://www.militaryrelocationpro.org.

Submitted by Broadpoint Properties.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/13/2020 06:34