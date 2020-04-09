Tenants and landlords can work it out

There is a lot of information online both from the California Association of Realtors and many landlord-tenant sites. I would like to share my experience.

No, I am not a massive owner of multiple properties, but I am a real estate broker who believes in property ownership. Why, because I trust something I can see, touch and feel. So, let me share my story as it is relevant today.

I purchased a property in Temecula a few years ago. Based on my always initial premise, I bought something that has added value, i.e., location or amenities or whatever the location has to offer, not just another place in a sea of similar places.

My now tenant came to me and honestly said, “I have terrible credit, but I need to move now to take care of my wife and daughter. The apartment that I now live in has really bad guys who have moved in, and they are selling drugs and the property manager has stated they can do nothing. I will pay you and ask that you trust me.”

I did, and here we are three years later.

Yes, he got laid off because of what is happening now. Instead of getting all upset and crazy, I looked at the resources provided by the California Association of Realtors and looked at the forms. I made a decision based on the original relationship of honesty.

I called my tenant and asked, since the rent was not there as usual, “What can we do?”

He answered honestly, “I lost my job.”

“OK. Can you pay me the mortgage amount, and we will work together to make this happen?” I asked.

He replied, “Yes.”

So, we will go from there. I know he is an honest man and wants to take care of his family. Based on that, I will work with him. No, I am not rich or flush with cash, but we do what we have to do to remain human and honest and good.

Pam Moss’ broker license is CA BRE 0041292. She can be reached at pmoss.broker@gmail.com or (714) 296-9300.