Congress, White House reach high for next virus bill
Last updated 4/9/2020 at 2:10am
Lisa Mascaro
AP Congressional Correspondent
Congressional leaders are jolting ahead with another coronavirus rescue package as President Donald Trump indicated that Americans will need more aid during the stark pandemic and economic shutdown.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said another $1 trillion is needed, beyond the just-passed $2.2 trillion effort. She wants another round of direct payments to Americans and more money for companies to keep making payroll. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said in recent days that health care should top the list, signaling his intent to get to wor...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)