NYC virus deaths exceed 3,200, topping toll for 9/11 attacks
Last updated 4/9/2020 at 2:10am
Marina Villeneuve and Lori Hinnant
The Associated Press
New York City's death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed the number of those killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11, health officials said Tuesday, April 7. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in intensive care with the virus.
At least 3,202 people have died in New York from COVID-19, according to the count released by the city. The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city and 2,977 overall, when hijacked planes slammed into the twin towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field Sept. 11, 2001....
