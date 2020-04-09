NYC virus deaths exceed 3,200, topping toll for 9/11 attacks

Patients are brought into Wyckoff Heights Medical Center by staff wearing personal protective gear due to COVID-19 concerns, Tuesday, April 7, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP photo/John Minchillo photo

Marina Villeneuve and Lori Hinnant

The Associated Press

New York City's death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed the number of those killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11, health officials said Tuesday, April 7. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in intensive care with the virus.

At least 3,202 people have died in New York from COVID-19, according to the count released by the city. The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city and 2,977 overall, when hijacked planes slammed into the twin towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field Sept. 11, 2001....