Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Angel bunnies deliver to food pantry

 
Last updated 4/9/2020 at 1:22am

FALLBROOK – The Angel Shop had an awesome display of Easter bunnies, Easter baskets and all the items for children to celebrate the holiday. The committee of Mona Castro, Linda Heyser and Marilyn Wertz had worked hard pricing items that had been donated by their generous community throughout the year.

However, the shop has been closed, in accordance with COVID -19 regulations. So, what to do with all those donations?

A hasty decision was made by the Angel Society Board of Directors to deliver them all to the Fallbrook Food Pantry and Jean Dooley made the arrangements. The food pantry will...



