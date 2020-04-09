Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Calvanese bids adieu to Café des Artistes

 
Last updated 4/9/2020 at 2:03am

Michael Calvanese poses next to the dessert case inside Café des Artistes.

FALLBROOK – After 17 years of providing gourmet dining in an artistic atmosphere, Michael Calvanese will be handing over ownership of Café des Artistes April 10.

The former Village Soda Fountain, a diner-style operation, was converted to a charming, colorful café in November 2002. Before opening the Café, Calvanese – a New York native and former informational technology leader – says his only experience in the food industry was personal dining in many areas of the world.

Since then, he has been committed to a Monday through Saturday eclectic work adventure that entails every aspect of restaurant operation.

Since the conversion, café visitors have enjoyed a variety of healthy Mediterranean-inspired dishes plus a full array of wines, beers, coffees, teas, espresso and cappuccino while they survey the art on display just a few feet away.

Online, the café receives top-rated reviews with patrons' common raves: "Love everything about this place! Oasis for art lovers, with great food." "Cafe des Artistes is a hidden treasure...great atmosphere, great food, great service! It's a perfect spot for lunch with friends; great meeting place with colleagues and clients."

Calvanese said that the café has gifted him with opportunities to meet many interesting people and he is grateful for the many friends acquired along the way.

Submitted by Café des Artistes.

 
