Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Crash near Fallbrook closes lane of I-15; no injuries reported

 
Last updated 4/10/2020 at 2:30pm



FALLBROOK - A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook closed one lane of the freeway Friday afternoon, but left no one with serious injuries, an official said.

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. on southbound I-15 just before Mission Road, according to information from the California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle is reported to have rolled over, the North County Fire Department reported on Twitter.

North County Fire Capt. John Choi said none of the occupants of any of the vehicles required medical attention.

The No. 4 lane of southbound I-15 was closed as of 2:30 p.m.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermedia.com.


 
