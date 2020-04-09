Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz 

Crash on East Mission sends 2 to hospital

 
Last updated 4/14/2020 at 4:05pm



FALLBROOK - Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on East Mission Road in Fallbrook this afternoon.

The crash was reported a little before 2:20 p.m. on East Mission’s intersection with Pamela Lane, about a mile east of Stage Coach Lane, according to information from the California Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles — a Ford F350 pickup hauling a trailer and a Kia sedan — were heading in opposite directions when they sideswiped each other in the middle of the roadway, according to the CHP.

Two people, both occupants of the Kia, were taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to North County Fire Department Capt. John Choi.

Both of the two involved vehicles had to be towed away, and a nearby property owner allowed the driver of the F350 to leave the trailer behind temporarily, according to information from the CHP.

Both lanes of East Mission were blocked for a time, until one lane was able to be opened for one-way traffic control around 2:55 p.m., the CHP said.

All units had cleared the scene by about 3:45 p.m., according to Choi.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermedia.com.

 
