Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary needs help

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/9/2020 at 2:06am

Whitney Baugher holds Stanley, a dog the couple adopted from Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. On Phillip Espinoza's lap is Snickers, whom they are fostering during the Covid-19 crisis.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary – this village's very own refuge for homeless dogs and cats – is struggling with the new reality its crew of volunteers finds itself in.

Forced to close its doors to the public and to limit the number of volunteers taking care of the animals at any one time, the sanctuary is being helped out tremendously by big-hearted Fallbrook residents who have stepped up to provide foster homes for many of the dogs and cats in its care.

These wonderful people have taken in all the small dogs, one large dog and several cats, including pregnant mothers and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/09/2020 08:39