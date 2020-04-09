Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary needs help

Whitney Baugher holds Stanley, a dog the couple adopted from Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. On Phillip Espinoza's lap is Snickers, whom they are fostering during the Covid-19 crisis.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary – this village's very own refuge for homeless dogs and cats – is struggling with the new reality its crew of volunteers finds itself in.

Forced to close its doors to the public and to limit the number of volunteers taking care of the animals at any one time, the sanctuary is being helped out tremendously by big-hearted Fallbrook residents who have stepped up to provide foster homes for many of the dogs and cats in its care.

These wonderful people have taken in all the small dogs, one large dog and several cats, including pregnant mothers and...