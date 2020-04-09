Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Federal field hospital planned for Escondido

 
Last updated 4/9/2020 at 1:22am

The 10th and 11th floors of Palomar Medical Center will be turned into a 250-bed federal field hospital to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

ESCONDIDO (CNS) – A 250-bed federal field hospital is planned for Palomar Medical Center, San Diego County health officials announced April 5.

The "hospital within a hospital'' will be installed on the 10th and 11th floors of the Escondido facility as a fully functioning hospital and will add to the capacity of beds needed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

"The facility will be used for those in our community who need it the most,'' Dr. Nick Yphantides, San Diego County's chief medical officer, said during the announcement outside Palomar Medical Center....



