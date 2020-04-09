Friends, neighbors, North County Fire wish John Blatchley a happy 100th birthday
News has been quite bleak lately. Stores have been cleaned out of toilet paper, and people are stuck inside their homes trying to avoid coming into contact with an invisible, deadly enemy.
So, Sunday morning was, for friends and family of John Blatchley, perhaps a welcome reprieve from the doom and gloom.
That's because Mr. Blatchley, a longtime Fallbrook resident, was celebrating his 100th birthday.
He, his wife and other family members waited on their front lawn for friends and neighbors to show up and give their good wishes. It wasn't just friends and neighbors, though; firefighters and...
