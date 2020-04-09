Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Friends, neighbors, North County Fire wish John Blatchley a happy 100th birthday

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/9/2020 at 1:59am

Village News/Will Fritz photo

John and Beverly Blatchley watch as neighbors, friends, and fire and paramedic vehicles come by their Fallbrook home to wish John a happy 100th birthday, April 5.

News has been quite bleak lately. Stores have been cleaned out of toilet paper, and people are stuck inside their homes trying to avoid coming into contact with an invisible, deadly enemy.

So, Sunday morning was, for friends and family of John Blatchley, perhaps a welcome reprieve from the doom and gloom.

That's because Mr. Blatchley, a longtime Fallbrook resident, was celebrating his 100th birthday.

He, his wife and other family members waited on their front lawn for friends and neighbors to show up and give their good wishes. It wasn't just friends and neighbors, though; firefighters and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/09/2020 07:36