Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Local governments brace for budgetary impact of coronavirus

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/9/2020 at 1:34am



The Great Recession was devastating for local governments. County and city governments cut slashed budgets for things like parks. School districts laid off teachers and sent class sizes skyrocketing. And the recovery didn’t come quickly or smoothly. It took years. And finally, local governments in the last few years have mostly been able to return to their pre-recession spending levels.

But now, whatever we end up calling this current pandemic-linked financial crisis, it could wreak the same amount of damage as the previous economic collapse in 2008, if not more, on local governments.

The...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/09/2020 08:16