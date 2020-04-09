Major Market weathering the coronavirus storm as well

Major Market employees restock the produce department of the store on Monday with masks on as required by county, state and federal mandates, Monday, April 6.

It's easy to say, "Well, grocery stores are doing great, what do they have to worry about?" The truth is, quite a lot.

Sure, profits have continued to climb since Governor Gavin Newsom closed all non-essential businesses in the state, but for the small, independently owned grocery chain, making adjustments on the fly was and continues to be trying.

Ultimately, they want to serve the community safely and responsibly as best they can, said Store Manager John Alarcon on Monday, April 6..

Those first few days after the orders came down, he said, were tough.

"There were more customers in here th...