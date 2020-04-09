Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Navy report says destroyer captain fired for lying to fleet command

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/12/2020 at 1:52pm

   SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The captain of the San Diego-based destroyer Decator was removed from command in January after lying to San Diego fleet command about his ship's position, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported today.

   According to a Navy investigation, Cmdr. John ``Bob'' Bowen, the Decator's commanding officer, ordered his crew on Sept. 13 not to report to fleet command that the guided-missile destroyer had gone dead in the water, the paper reported.

   The ship had to stop to repair one of its propeller shafts, the U-T said. To hide the four-hour-long stop from the fleet, the crew reported inaccurate ship positions to make it appear the ship was continuing on its course, the investigation said.

   By 2:30 p.m., the ship was underway again and it would keep reporting false coordinates to the Third Fleet until it caught up to where they had told the fleet they were later that evening, the investigation said.

   Bowen reportedly told investigators that as long as the ship didn't fall more than four hours off schedule, he thought there was no need to notify the fleet, the U-T report said.

   After the ship returned to San Diego, Navy officials received an anonymous hotline complaint and launched an investigation in November, the paper said. Bowen was fired as commanding officer in January.

   The Navy said in a press release at the time that Bowen was relieved of duty due to a ``loss of confidence in his ability to command.''

   Cmdr. John Fage, a Navy spokesman, told the newspaper on Friday that the Navy holds its leaders to a high standard.

   ``Their positions require the utmost in responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable in cases where they fall short of those standards,'' Fage said.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/12/2020 22:05