No COVID-19 deaths reported; cases jump to 1,404

For the first time in over a week, no COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego April 5, but cases jumped to over 1,400 the County Health and Human Services Agency announced April 6.

The number of local COVID-19 deaths remains at 19 and the age range is between 25 and 98 years of age. Fifteen people who have died were men and four were women.

“While we’re happy to see no deaths reported in the past day, it does not mean we won’t see additional COVID-19 fatalities. Deaths are often a lagging indicator,” said Eric McDonald, M.D., M.P.H., medical director of the County Epidemiology and Immunization Services branch. “The most effective way to keep people from getting the virus and to prevent potential deaths is by staying home and wearing a face covering while in public conducting essential activities.”

Homemade masks, bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters are acceptable, since these items can be washed and reused. Facial coverings don’t need to be used when people are at home. First 5 San Diego compiled a list of guides for making coverings at https://first5sandiego.org/diy-face-coverings/

COVID-19 Cases Increase to 1,404

Through April 6, 1,404 COVID-19 cases have been reported in San Diego County, including 78 new cases Monday.

Of San Diego County’s cases, 739 (52.6%) were men and 657 (46.8%) were women. The gender of eight people is unknown. Of the known cases, 269 (19.2%) have required hospitalization and 102 (7.3%) of the total number of cases had to be placed in intensive care.

Starting April 6, the County began reporting the ethnic breakdown of COVID-19 cases. Of the 1,404 cases reported April 6, 405 (29%) did not indicate an ethnic background. Of the 999 remaining cases, the ethnic breakdown is 49% White, 31% Hispanic 10% Asian, 6% African American and 4% other.

County officials also talked about other measures and resources to deal with COVID-19. To date more than 18,000 tests have been administered to San Diegans, including 827 tests reported April 5.

The County has distributed over 1.7 million personal protective equipment items to local health care providers, including over 694,000 N-95 respirators, nearly 337,000 surgical face masks and more than 673,000 gloves.

A total of 2,026 hotel rooms have been secured to isolate people who have potential COVID-19 symptoms and people who have health vulnerabilities and have no place to live.

Of the 1,585 rooms for County Public Health Services use, 159 are occupied by 165 guests.

Of the 441 rooms assigned to the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, 188 are being occupied by 312 people who are at higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19.

Stay Connected to Seniors

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are required to stay physically distant, but this does not mean we can’t be socially connected.

During physical distancing, seniors could feel more isolated than ever. To help, check on elderly neighbors, family and friends, reach out to a handful of neighbors to see if they need anything or volunteer to go buy their groceries and supplies. Teaching seniors how to use video chat to talk to others using smartphones, laptops or tablets, starting a phone or text chain which may work better for older adults unfamiliar with video chatting apps and writing simple messages and leave them at their door or mailbox.

It is important for older adults to remain connected and active. The County’s Live Well at Home webpage has a link specifically for seniors and older adults which offers our popular “Feeling Fit” videos, which is an exercise program for older adults that can be done at home, even with have limited mobility. That page will also link to San Diego Oasis, which offers a “Morning Meditations with Merry” class Tuesday and Thursday mornings to practice mindfulness and connection.

If you or someone you know is feeling depressed and isolated, please call the County’s Access and Crisis Line at 1-888-724-7240 to speak with an experienced counselor, who can also provide you with a referral to meet your needs and help determine eligibility.

Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors

Low-income adults 60 and older who are homebound due to illness or disability may request to have meals delivered to them if they are registered with a County of San Diego nutrition provider that offers this service.

All eligible seniors who were previously attending a congregate dining site now can pick up a “to-go” meal or request a home-delivered meal to ensure continued access to food. To be connected to this service call 800-339-4661.

Through additional delivery routes and new volunteer staff, senior nutrition providers have nearly doubled the amount of daily home delivered meals served throughout San Diego.

For more information about home-delivered meals or nutrition services supported by the County of San Diego, contact the program via email or call 800-339-4661 or call 2-1-1 to get connected to resources in the area.

The County’s COVID-19 webpage now contains a graph showing new positive cases and total cases reported by date. The data will also be broken down by ethnic group. For more information, visit http://www.coronavirus-sd.com.