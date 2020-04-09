Pandemic activity drives home-buying activity down, real estate agents say

Unclear what the future impact on the housing market will be

It’s still far too early to tell what impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on the housing market.

If the crisis is over quickly, if we’re successful at “flattening the curve” and life gets back to normal, the market should pick up where it left off.

But if efforts to slow the spread of the virus are unsuccessful and the governor or local entities are forced to keep us in our homes for many more months to stop more people from getting sick and even dying, that could be a different story.

For now, local realtors and real estate experts seem cautiously optimistic about the future....