(Update) Use of Fallbrook Land Conservancy preserves is now restricted

Vehicles parked with intent to access may be cited for violation of health order.

FALLBROOK – The Los Jilgueros- Preserve parking lot has been closed until further notice, effective April 4.

The Fallbrook Land Conservancy has been contacted by the Sheriff's Department and informed that vehicles parked with the intent to access any preserve may be cited for violation of the health order.

The staff at FLC is doing its best to comply with County regulations and protect the community. The staff encourages all community members to educate themselves on current guidelines from the County.

The County Health Order specifically states:

"All public parks and recreation areas shall comply...Parking lots at such facilities shall be closed and all such facilities shall be accessible only from members of the public within walking distance of the facility. Said facilities shall be used solely for walking, hiking, equestrian or bicycle riding. The public shall not congregate or participate in active sports activities at said facilities.

While on trails, keep 6 feet from others and only hike with members of your household. The County now also recommends wearing a mask in public."

All are asked to note that FLC trails are not open to equestrian or mountain biking activities.

The most recent County Health Order can be found here:

https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/health-order.html

Submitted by Fallbrook Land Conservancy.