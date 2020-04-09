Re: 'Do we permit a virus to destroy our economy?' [Village News, Letter, 03/26/20]
Congratulations to Dr. James Veltmeyer for a brilliant, thoughtful, rational and logical letter; a rarity in this age of panic and insanity. Bravo.
The points he makes, regarding COVID-19, are well taken, as are his ideas to control this terrible catastrophe that has brought the world to a screeching halt.
Veltmeyer has my vote to stand with the task force. I might add, perhaps there is more to this pandemic than meets the eye?
Mary Rayes
