Feeding San Diego expands youth meal sites amid COVID-19 school closures

.SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Feeding San Diego announced today that it has added three new meal distribution sites to expand its reach to county youth in need of food supplies due to COVID-19 related school closures.

The nonprofit has added one new site at Armed Services YMCA in San Diego and two sites at community centers in Vista, bringing its total youth emergency meal site count to 11.

Free, hot meals are available to youths 18 years of age or younger Monday through Friday at most locations, while cold meals are available at one of its locations on Saturdays. Breakfast and lunch are served at nearly all locations.

The organization says the meals "are kid-friendly and nutritious, like whole-grain pizzas, homemade macaroni and cheese, and fresh burritos.''

Feeding San Diego CEO Vince Hall said that due to the school closures, "children and teens across San Diego County are even more at risk. We are focused on ensuring these vulnerable students can access nutritious food while maintaining social distance.''

Feeding San Diego says meals are served on a first-come, first-served basis. Children don't have to be present to receive meals, but parents or guardians picking up meals should provide basic information about their child to site staff members.

Current emergency meal site locations are:

-- Armed Services YMCA, 3293 Santo Road, San Diego; Wednesdays starting at 12:30 p.m.

-- Boys and Girls Club San Marcos, 1 Positive Place, San Marcos; Monday to Friday starting at 3 p.m.

-- Casa de Salud, 1408 Harding Ave., National City; Monday to Friday starting at 1 p.m.

-- La Maestra Community Health Centers, 4440 Wightman St, Ste. 200, San Diego; Monday to Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.

-- Mission Cove Apartments, 3239 Conch Way, Oceanside; Monday to Friday starting at noon

-- Ocean Discovery Institute, 4255 Thorn St., San Diego; Monday to Friday starting at 3 p.m.

-- Pro Kids City Heights, 4085 52nd St., San Diego; Monday to Friday starting at 11 a.m.

-- Pro Kids Oceanside, 821 Douglas Dr., Oceanside; Monday to Friday starting at 11 a.m.

-- Sierra Vista Apartments, 422 Los Vallecitos Blvd., Monday to Friday starting at noon

-- Vista Community Clinic-Balderrama, 605 San Diego St., Vista; Monday to Friday starting at 11:30 a.m.

-- Vista Community Clinic-Libby Lake, 4700 North River Rd., Vista; Monday to Friday starting at 11:30 a.m.