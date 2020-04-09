Government awards COVID-19 aid to airports in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Airports in San Diego County will receive more than $91.6 million in government aid to help respond to plunging demand created by the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Federal Aviation Administration announced today.

The airport receiving the most funding in the region is San Diego International with $91.2 million, while Brown Field Municipal and Gillespie Field in El Cajon will each receive $157,000.

Montgomery-Gibbs Executive's share is $69,000, and Bob Maxwell Memorial Airfield in Oceanside will receive $30,000.

The funding is part of the Trump administration's newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program. U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the FAA will award $10 billion to the nation's airports, with about $1 billion going to 188 airports in California.

"This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation's airports during this crisis and save workers' jobs,'' she said.

The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

"Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA's Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,'' FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.