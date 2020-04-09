Sailor on USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of COVID-19-Related complications

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A sailor died this morning of COVID-19-related complications after contracting the virus while aboard the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, the Navy announced.

The sailor, whose name was withheld pending family notification, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 and was placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam along with four other USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors, the Navy reported today.

On Thursday morning, the sailor was found unresponsive during a daily medical check and was moved to the Intensive Care Unit at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, where his condition worsened and he was pronounced dead this morning, according to the Navy.

On Sunday, the Navy announced 35 new COVID-19 cases among sailors assigned to the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt currently docked in Guam, bringing the number of positive cases on the ship to

585.

As of Saturday, 92% of the ship's crewmembers have been tested for COVID-19 and 3,696 sailors have been moved ashore, the Navy reported.

USS Theodore Roosevelt Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of his duties April 2, three days after a letter he wrote asking for a stronger response to the coronavirus outbreak on the ship was published in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Crozier has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who fired Crozier, submitted his resignation last Monday after a recording surfaced of him addressing the crew over the ship's PA system, in which he called Crozier's actions "a betrayal'' and said he believed the captain either purposefully sent the letter to unauthorized parties or must have been "too naive or too stupid'' to realize the import of his actions.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in San Diego County is nearing four dozen, and the number of confirmed cases sits at 1,804.

On Sunday, 43 new cases were reported, but the death toll remained at 45, county health officials said.

The number of hospitalizations grew from 396 to 415, and the number of patients in intensive care rose from 144 to 152.

The largest age group, ages 30-39 years, had 352 who tested positive for the virus. The second-largest age group, 50-59 years old, had 328 cases, while the next-highest age group, 40-49 years, had 312 cases.

Females accounted for 877 of positive cases and males for 922 cases, according to the county.

A breakdown of cases according to race and ethnicity showed whites accounted for the most cases at 609, according to the latest county report. Hispanic or Latino residents had 520 cases and Asians had 155 cases. African Americans accounted for 83 cases and Pacific Islanders accounted for 20 cases. American Indians had five cases.

On Easter Sunday, churches around San Diego County held virtual services, relying on streamlining technology to reach churchgoers who were asked to stay home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Mount Helix in La Mesa, where Christians have been celebrating a sunrise service for 95 years, a pastor streamed the service on YouTube. The amphitheater was empty on Easter for the first time since 1925, said Pastor George Runyan of City Church Ministries.

Leaders from the Catholic, Lutheran and Episcopal communities issued a joint message.

"During this unprecedented time in living history when the whole world is suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, we walk with you on the journey to Easter,'' the message said.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Saturday that officials are seeing an increase in the availability in testing and also seeing more

experimental testing. Fletcher said the county will soon appoint a COVID-19 testing coordinator who will oversee bringing hospital and other health officials together to work on expanding testing.

The county and the 23 hospitals in the region have administered 23,353 COVID-19 tests, around 93% of which have returned negative.

Supervisor Greg Cox announced a new awareness campaign Saturday so that the public can submit photos of themselves holding a sign, such as "stay in place, maintain space and cover your face'' that can be shared on social media. The website for more on the awareness campaign is livewellsd.org/psa.

"Let's spread the word, not the virus,'' Cox said.

Dr. Eric McDonald, the county's medical director of epidemiology, said the county is tracking any positive cases among the homeless population, whether coming from homeless encampments or emergency rooms. Investigators are tracking any people who have come in close contact with the homeless patient and the settings they've been in.