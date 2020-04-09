Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

San Diego County average gas price drops for 36th consecutive day

 
Last updated 4/10/2020 at 10:22am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped to its lowest amount since Aug. 2, 2017, today, decreasing 1.5 cents to $2.95.

The average price has dropped 36 consecutive days, decreasing 58.3 cents, including 1.2 cents on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak is the longest since a 42-day run from Nov. 7-Dec. 18, 2019.

The average price is 8.2 cents less than a week ago, 54.6 cents lower than a month ago and 95.8 cents below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 65.2 cents since the start of the year.

"Although the rate of declining prices is slowing, California reformulated gasoline production continues to drop, and inventories continue to increase, so we expect to see retail prices continue to move lower,'' said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

 
