San Diego County average gas price drops for 41st consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped today to its lowest amount since July 20, 2017, decreasing 1.5 cents to $2.885.

The average price has dropped 41 consecutive days, decreasing 64.8 cents, including 1.9 cents on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak is the longest since a 42-day run from Nov. 7-Dec. 18, 2019.

The average price is 9.2 cents less than a week ago, 52.3 cents lower than a month ago and $1.158 below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 71.7 cents since the start of the year.

The dropping prices are the result of weakened demand for gasoline because of stay-at-home orders and oil because of the global economic slowdown, both caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The oil price is the top factor in determining the gasoline price.