San Diego Humane Society begins baby animal program on social media

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society is launching a virtual program to allow families sheltering at home to watch litters of puppies and kittens grow.

The "Ready, Set, Grow!'' program allows the public to watch baby animals in foster care via Instagram and Facebook posts and at

Sdhumane.org/readysetgrow/ as they wait to be adopted.

The Humane Society began Ready, Set, Grow! by introducing a litter of Chihuahua puppies currently living in a foster home. Updates on the Chihuahua pups will continue to be posted to the website so the public can follow along and watch their progress.

Next week, the Humane Society will introduce the community to a litter of foster kittens.

With springtime here, baby animal season is approaching, and San Diego Humane Society expects to see an influx in animals over the coming weeks.

As the community responds to the impact of COVID-19, animals are still entering San Diego Humane Society's care on a daily basis.

"In the coming months, we'll see an increase from about 800 to well over 2,000 animals in our care each day,'' according to a Humane Society statement. "This pandemic is changing all of our lives, but it won't change the fact that animals in our community rely on San Diego Humane Society to keep them safe, and pet families turn to us for help to keep and care for their pets.''