SD County COVID-19 death toll reaches 53, more than 1,900 cases confirmed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's COVID-19 death toll now sits at 53, while 1,930 county residents have had confirmed cases.

County health officials confirmed 83 more coronavirus cases Tuesday and six more deaths locally from the illness.

The latest individuals who died were men aged 63, 79 and 86 and women aged 81, 98 and 100. To date, more than half of the county's deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in people over the age of 80.

Hospitalizations increased to 450 since the pandemic first hit San Diego County, 164 of which were sent to the intensive care unit. Those numbers represent increases of 30 and eight, respectively, from Monday.

County health officials estimate 681 positive-testing individuals have recovered since their initial tests. The county and the region's 23

hospitals have completed 27,048 tests, around 93% of which are returning negative.

Of positive-testing individuals, 23.3% have been hospitalized and 8.5% have been sent to the ICU. The county's death rate for those testing positive for the illness is 2.7%.

Of the deaths in which race/ethnicity was tracked, 53% were white, 39% Latino and the remaining cases were Asian or multiple races.

The 2020 San Diego County Fair has been canceled this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the Del Mar fair board.

A statement from the fair's organizers indicated that Gov. Gavin Newsom's news conference Tuesday played a major role in the fair's

cancellation, as "mass gatherings are not likely to be allowed for the foreseeable future.''

The annual fair had been set to take place from June 5 through July 5 under the "Heroes, Unite!'' superhero theme.

The "Heroes, Unite!'' theme will be carried over to the 2021 fair.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher on Tuesday acknowledged Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent efforts to set up a framework for reopening the state and said the county would be following state metrics.

The six metrics Newsom and Fletcher mentioned include: making sure public health officers were tracing contacts of the disease, protecting those most at risk, continuing to increase regional hospital capacity, monitoring latest scientific developments and treatments, adjust businesses and schools to a new normal and making sure the government maintains the ability to authorize

protective orders.

Even with the beginnings of a framework for life after COVID-19, Fletcher admitted too much was unknown.

"The reality is, we still don't know,'' he said Tuesday in regards to when public health orders would be lifted. "We will move at the guidance and direction of our public health experts.''

Qualifying small businesses in the city of San Diego had until Tuesday night to apply for money from the city's Small Business Relief Fund, which recently received more than $300,000 in donations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GoFundMe, Qualcomm and Cal Coast Credit Union have contributed $100,000 each in a bid to encourage others to donate to the relief fund, aimed at helping local small businesses retain employees and stay afloat, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Monday.

The Small Business Relief Fund was started with $6.1 million and has drawn more than 9,000 applicants for grants and micro-loans, a demand that has far exceeded the available funds.