Meeting neighbors at a distance

Each afternoon in this restricted COVID-19 era, Ruth Haferkamp and her husband, Johann, go for a 40-minute walk in their neighborhood and have adventures and sightings "at a distance." Right outside their home, March 24, they met three delightful young ladies with several horses in tow going for a walk, only to discover they are riders in the SR Performance Horses!
Each afternoon in this restricted COVID-19 era, Ruth Haferkamp and her husband, Johann, go for a 40-minute walk in their neighborhood and have adventures and sightings "at a distance." Right outside their home, March 24, they met three delightful young ladies with several horses in tow going for a walk, only to discover they are riders in the SR Performance Horses!
Reader Comments
(0)