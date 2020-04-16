Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Bird club hopes to meet in June

 
VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, regrets that it will not schedule a meeting in May. The group’s leaders want everyone to be safe and stay home.

They do hope to see a return of confidence in holding gatherings and if so, will schedule a June auction. Details will follow next month. For more information, go to http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

