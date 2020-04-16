Boys & Girls Clubs of North County still serving the community

FALLBROOK – In accordance with recommendations from county and state health officials to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the doors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County have been closed to the public since March 16. Yet even without children filling their halls, the club staff have been hard at work serving the community.

Through the use of their Facebook and Instagram accounts, the staff have created a new, fun and engaging online curriculum that includes science, art, dance, music, games and more.

Every week the club's online curriculum has a new theme that allows staff to join in on the fun. Animal week included pictures of staff with their pets and a song writing activity. Over the next few weeks, the themes will include a cooking challenge and superhero week. No membership is needed to access the online activities.

"The focus is the same as before," Allison Barclay, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, said. "Our mission is to reach those who need us most. In these difficult times, we need to try harder than ever before to work with our community partners and find ways to serve the families in our community."

Even with the schools closed in Fallbrook, club staff have joined with staff from the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District to help pass out over 2,000 meals a week.

Youth ages 18 and under are all invited to pick up meals Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Paloma Elementary and Maie Ellis Elementary schools.

In addition to helping hand out meals, club staff are making curbside deliveries to 75 families that do not have the means to make it to the schools for the meal pickup.

The club has also partnered with the Fallbrook Food Pantry to provide curbside deliveries to an additional 16 families a week that are not able to drive out to the food pantry for their food.

Staff members also work all week to gather supplies and pack over 300 Fun Packs for the youth in the community. These Fun Packs are a mix of work sheets, art supplies and prizes that vary based on the child's age.

Boys & Girls Club staff member Emily Kenner delivers food to a family that isn't able to make it to the school for their meals.

There are also little notes from staff in fun colors reading "tough times don't last forever but tough people do" and "You're Smart." Smiling club staff hand out these Fun Packs, shouting out children's names, and waving to everyone driving by. Children also join in on the fun by yelling out from their cars "thank you" and "we miss you" as they collect their goodies.

Starting April 20, the Fun Packs will be handed out every Monday at La Paloma Elementary and Maie Ellis Elementary from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in donating supplies for the Fun Packs or items for families in need can email brianpa@bgcnorthcounty.org. For more information on other ways to donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org or call (760) 728-5871.

Submitted by Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.