How COVID-19 has affected the class of 2020

Fallbrook High School class of 2020 attends its senior sunrise at the beginning of the school year; all seniors get to school around 6:30 a.m. and have coffee and doughnuts and watch the sunrise to signify the beginning of the year

Kate Calhoun

Intern

Fallbrook High School announced March 13 that students would not attend school as they traditionally did from that day forward due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Students were told they would not physically return to school until April 14, the date they were previously scheduled to return from spring break, and would participate in distance learning in the meantime.

Most students were not surprised by the announcement and figured they would return to school smoothly after the outbreak had disappeared. However, when the release was extended to comply with national health guidelines, many realized that this pandemic was indeed very serious and had the potential to take up much more time than they anticipated.

For the seniors, this realization meant that, although their senior events seem far away, there was a high probability that they would not happen at all. Their senior prom, grad night, senior nights for spring sports, senior sunset and that all important walk across the stage at graduation, among many other "lasts" were all canceled.

As this harsh reality set in, many were filled with utter disappointment, while others pitied the class of 2020 for being unable to experience these moments. Despite this sorrow, the seniors Warrior spirit persevered as they remained optimistic while putting the health and safety of others.

"Well, it is truly unfortunate to say the least, but this is what needs to be done to ensure everyone's safety. To pass the time I make sure to keep up on any school work, play video games with friends from school and try new recipes, hoping this will soon be over. All students need to make sure to keep up with their work and to make the most of this time as possible," Andrew Jara, president of Fallbrook's Associated Student Body, said.

For the student athletes who had just begun their final spring season, their goodbye was a bit tougher. A common theme shared throughout Fallbrook sports was the strength of the athlete's commitment to their sport since they were very little and how many athletes shared the time with the same teammates since they began.

Dean Olivo is a four-year varsity baseball player, and Logan Sim is a three-year varsity volleyball player.

"This is an unexpected ending to 12 years of school, and definitely an unexpected and disappointing ending to the senior year. My advice to those who have high school time left is to participate in everything. Go to every school dance, play sports, have fun with friends; do it all and don't complain because you never know when it might be taken away. As disappointing as this is, I have no regrets. I did it all and I have great memories! But... I still want to experience a senior sunset, grad night, prom, graduation and one more high school baseball game. Let's make this happen officially or unofficially! Until then stay clean, stay healthy," Olivo said.

"I personally am upset about losing my senior volleyball season. Sean Wenzel, another senior, and I have played all four years and we're very upset to have it cut so short. Nonetheless, the virus has made me appreciate the little things a lot more," Sim said.

Erin Murray, a four-year multisport athelete, will continue her track career at St. Louis University in the fall, despite losing her senior season.

"This pandemic is truly devastating for the entire world, but for us seniors, it's happening at probably the worst time possible. This is the time that we're supposed to be experiencing some of the best parts of high school, before everyone begins their own separate journeys. Instead, we're being robbed of creating long lasting memories. If there's anything good coming from this pandemic, it's that I hope people have realized that we need to appreciate every moment and blessing, and not to take anything for granted," Murray said.

As schools transition to online learning, many details remain unclear as the curriculum changes to align with new time constraints, as well as alterations are made to Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.

"Not being able to do what I've done for the past four years feels like an unnecessary change, like we have graduated but without the ceremony or actual celebration. It's been weird being cut off from all my friends I've seen every day. I've been working a lot more which I don't mind because it gives me something to do, but I'd rather be at school welding or enjoying my last year with all my close friends. It just feels like a sudden cut from regular life," Sam Larson, an essential worker at Major Market in Fallbrook, said.

"The hardest part of this transition to online school is the information from administrators not answering a lot of questions the students have. It must be very difficult to get concrete information together for all the students, but I see the longer we go without it, the harder it is for the students to remain positive. Hopefully we will get more information about online classes soon, and about prom and especially graduation. It's pretty ironic how seniors are usually the first to ditch school this time of year, but now we're the ones who want to go back to school the most," Antonia Rosario said.

As difficult as the transition has been, Fallbrook seniors said they recognize the overarching lessons they are learning, and in true Warrior spirit, they realize that they must put the community before themselves.

"I'm obviously disappointed with how our senior year was cut short and us maybe not having certain traditions during these hard times but I think with all this new found time, we can really take a step back and have a look at the bigger picture. We will rebound as a community, but in order to do that, we have to keep a positive mindset and continue to practice social distancing. I have no doubt that Fallbrook High School, and the community as a whole, will be able to make this year's graduating class feel like their voices are being heard. Stay safe and healthy," Adrian Leal said.

"COVID-19 hasn't entered our lives with a warm welcome, but it began to show us teenagers how often we took the little things for granted. Little by little I began to realize the moments we've been looking forward to for the past 12 years might be postponed or likely canceled. It's heartbreaking knowing we might never be able to walk across the stage with our friends or even dance at our senior prom, but the safety and health of everyone around us is more important than a few memories. Stay home," Javier Orozco said.

"As a senior, graduation, prom, and all the other seemingly minuscule details, such as giving my teachers my graduation announcements, saying goodbye to the underclassmen and checking out of my classes is something that I've always looked forward to," Faith Pilbin said. "My heart also goes out to the class of 2020. It is OK to feel bummed and feel as though something has been taken from you but don't stay there. Realize that by not finishing out our senior year traditionally, we are contributing to helping sick become healthy and healthy from becoming sick, as hard as that is to remember. As none of us have faced a global pandemic before, I applaud Fallbrook High School in their plans to still celebrate this year's seniors to some capacity. Regardless of how this turns out, I encourage my fellow seniors to finish out their senior year the best that they can... Together we can remember this time in a different light. The time we gave up so much to help others."