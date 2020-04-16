Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Julie Hinkhouse

 
Last updated 4/24/2020 at 1:51pm

Julie Hinkhouse, 51, died Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was a dedicated art teacher at Potter Junior High School in Fallbrook for 17 years. She loved her students and the staff.

Julie had many friends who loved and adored her. She is survived by her daughter, Lola, 10; her parents, Jim and Susan Hinkhouse from Kansas, and her sister, Jami Hinkhouse Brannen from Arizona. She will be greatly missed.

There will not be a funeral due to the coronavirus. A celebration of life will occur in the future. All who are interested in attending the celebration when it is allowed should email Erin Corduan, a friend and teacher in the Fallbrook district, at ecorduan@fuesd.org.


 
